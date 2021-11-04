juventus defence
Video – Klinsmann tries to explain Juve’s domestic struggles

November 4, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Following last weekend’s action, Juventus found themselves further drifted away from the top of the table due to their latest loss at the hands of Hellas Verona.

Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann tried to explain the dire situation at the club. He said that the Bianconeri had always relied on counter attacks throughout their history, but the other teams have figured out a way to deal with it.

The former Bayern and Tottenham striker felt that Andrea Pirlo was attempting to insert a more progressive style of football, but the management didn’t give him enough time.

