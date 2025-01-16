Randal Kolo has arrived at Continassa to undergo his customary medical tests before officially becoming a Juventus player.

The Bianconeri have been on the lookout for a new attacker who can support Dusan Vlahovic, especially with Arkadiusz Milik still struggling with an injury since June. While the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Giacomo Raspadori have been mentioned as potential options, Kolo Muani turned out to be the one.

The 26-year-old fell out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, with Luis Enrique completely expelling him from his plans as of late, instead opting to use other options up front in the False 9 role. Hence, the Frenchman’s exit from Le Parc des Princes became inevitable.

But despite stern competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, the Old Lady prevailed in the race, securing the services of the striker on a dry loan. The Italian giants struck an accord with Paris Saint-Germain, agreeing to cover the player’s entire salary.

Therefore, Kolo Muani landed in Italy on Wednesday night, and has now arrived at the J|Medical Centre to undergo his routine tests before signing his contract with his new employers. If everything goes according to plan, Kolo Muani will be a Juventus player before the end of the day.

So now the question that poses itself is whether the Bianconeri’s imminent new signing will be available for Saturday’s big showdown against Milan at San Siro.

As IlBianconero notes, Kolo Muani will only join Thiago Motta’s men in training on the eve of the clash, so he’s only expected to undergo one training session before the big showdown.

Therefore, the France international surely won’t be in the starting lineup this weekend, but the source still expects him to join the travelling party and potentially make his debut in the second half.