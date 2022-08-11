Kostic
Transfer News

Video – Kostic lands in Turin ahead of Juventus transfer

August 11, 2022 - 10:32 am

While the writing has been on the wall for several days, the confirmation has finally arrived. The official Juventus Twitter account posted a video showing Filip Kostic in Turin.

The Serbian will now undergo medical tests before signing the necessary paperwork and complete his transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to the Bianconeri.

The 29-year-old is a left winger who can also serve in a variety of positions on the left lane, which should come handy for Max Allegri.

1 Comment

    martinn August 11, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Excellent! Arriva and Cherubini have delivered, the upgrades are there.

