Video – Kostic lands in Turin ahead of Juventus transfer

While the writing has been on the wall for several days, the confirmation has finally arrived. The official Juventus Twitter account posted a video showing Filip Kostic in Turin.
The Serbian will now undergo medical tests before signing the necessary paperwork and complete his transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to the Bianconeri.
The 29-year-old is a left winger who can also serve in a variety of positions on the left lane, which should come handy for Max Allegri.
Filip flies in! 🛬👍 pic.twitter.com/xPVeLV8lxa
Excellent! Arriva and Cherubini have delivered, the upgrades are there.