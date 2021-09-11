Video: Koulibaly’s winning goal to deny Juventus a point this evening

Napoli took the lead over Juventus with only minutes left of the 90, before holding on for all three points.

It was another performance to forget for the Old Lady, who are seriously struggling to get points on the board, with just a draw with Udinese to boast from three outings.

Below was the winning goal to put the Azzurri ahead for the first time in the match, in the 85th minute of play, to assure that Max Allegri picked up the worst winless run for a Juve boss, having gone eight consecutive league matches without a win.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Blame has to fall on both Moise Kean and Szczesny here who should both do better with their contacts, but the performance on the whole wasn’t worthy of a point regardless.

