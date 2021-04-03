Video – Krasic’s volley against Roma is the goal of the day

During the forgettable 2010/11 season, Milos Krasic led Juventus to a solid start to the campaign, before fading away in the second part of the season.

The Serbian who initially earned comparisons with club legend Pavel Nedved due to his pace and blond hair, failed to live-up to the early expectations, but he still provided some memorable goals during that season.

On this day in 2011, Krasic scored with a vicious volley against Roma at the Olimpico after receiving a sublime cross from Italy legend Fabio Grosso.