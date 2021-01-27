Video: Kulusevksi puts the result to bed as he puts Juventus 3-0 up

Juventus have moved 3-0 up over SPAL this evening as they look to secure their place in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

Dejan Kulusevski added a goal to his fine performance, having teed Frabotta up for the second, to put the result to bed.

With just over 10 minutes left after the goal, and with the Old Lady very-much in control of the game, I struggle to believe this result is in doubt.

🇮🇹🏆 GOL! Juventus, SPAL savunmasının hatasında Kulusevski ile farkı 3'e çıkardı. pic.twitter.com/RuncHXlM5Q — TRT Spor (@trtspor) January 27, 2021

The only question remaining is will we grab ourselves a fourth goal, before concentrating our efforts on Inter Milan who await in the next round of the competition.

Patrick