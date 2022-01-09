Video: Kulusevski completes the fightback to level with Roma at 3-3

Dejan Kulusevski has scored the sixth goal of today’s match away at Roma to level the scoreline at 3-3, with our Juventus side having trailed 3-1 not long ago.

It has been an all=action encounter in Rome today, and it isn’t over yet, but the Swede Kulusevski has given us everychance of securing all three points after firing us level in minute 72, latching onto the rebound after Alvaro Morata’s parried effort.

Pictures courtesy of DAZN

We surely have the momentum here to go in search of the win now, and I can’t help but feel we deserve it.

Patrick