Kulusevski
Serie A, Videos

Video: Kulusevski completes the fightback to level with Roma at 3-3

January 9, 2022 - 7:19 pm

Dejan Kulusevski has scored the sixth goal of today’s match away at Roma to level the scoreline at 3-3, with our Juventus side having trailed 3-1 not long ago.

It has been an all=action encounter in Rome today, and it isn’t over yet, but the Swede Kulusevski has given us everychance of securing all three points after firing us level in minute 72, latching onto the rebound after Alvaro Morata’s parried effort.

Pictures courtesy of DAZN

We surely have the momentum here to go in search of the win now, and I can’t help but feel we deserve it.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

locatelli goal

Video – Juventus pull one back to make it 3-2 against Roma

January 9, 2022
Pellegrini goal

Video – Juventus with a mountain to climb after Pellegrini wonder strike

January 9, 2022
Mkhitaryan

Video – Roma restore their lead through deflected Mkhitaryan strike

January 9, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.