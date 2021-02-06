Videos

Video: Kulusevski forces error to put Juventus 2-0 up over Roma

February 6, 2021 - 6:42 pm

Juventus have moved 2-0 up over Roma thanks to an own goal.

Dejan Kulusevski had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes when he forced defender Ibanez into putting the ball into his own net.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the man to open the scoring early into the first half, to cap off his birthday celebrations after turning 36 years-old yesterday, and I’m not entirely sure how Roma have stopped him from adding a second.

With just 10 minutes left on the clock, the goal should assure us of all three points, and keep the pressure on our rivals to stay ahead.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring against Roma

February 6, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Roma

February 6, 2021
ronalddo

Ronaldo to his fans: “I couldn’t have done it without you”

February 6, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.