Video: Kulusevski forces error to put Juventus 2-0 up over Roma

Juventus have moved 2-0 up over Roma thanks to an own goal.

Dejan Kulusevski had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes when he forced defender Ibanez into putting the ball into his own net.

Disaster for Roma 🙈 Are the three points heading to Juventus? pic.twitter.com/zVkj8kTENz — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 6, 2021

Wedstrijd beslist? 🤔 Juventus komt op een 2-0 voorsprong dankzij een eigen goal van Roger Ibanez 😅#ZiggoSport #SerieA #JUVROM pic.twitter.com/UVD1nIJTT9 — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) February 6, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo was the man to open the scoring early into the first half, to cap off his birthday celebrations after turning 36 years-old yesterday, and I’m not entirely sure how Roma have stopped him from adding a second.

With just 10 minutes left on the clock, the goal should assure us of all three points, and keep the pressure on our rivals to stay ahead.

Patrick