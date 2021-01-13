Video: Kulusevski opens the scoring inside 90 seconds for Juventus

Juventus have wasted no time in taking a grip on their Coppa Italia clash with Genoa, with Dejan Kulusevski opening the scoring inside the opening 90 seconds.

The Swede has been given a more advanced role this evening in order to give Cristiano Ronaldo a rest, and he has repaid the faith shown in him from the manager.

It was a sublime pass through to the 20 year-old, who knocked the ball in behind the defence with his first touch, and slotted the ball calmly into the net with his second.

Juventus lead inside two minutes vs. Genoa! Giorgio Chiellini turns into prime Kevin De Bruyne to cut the visiting defence apart and assist Dejan Kulusevski! ✨#CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/uIT5zM0HBW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 13, 2021

With an early goal, you always get excited by the chance of winning by a large margin, and Genoa will be weary of such an event.

Patrick