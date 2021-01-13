Video: Kulusevski opens the scoring inside 90 seconds for Juventus

Kulusevski
January 13, 2021 - 7:55 pm

Juventus have wasted no time in taking a grip on their Coppa Italia clash with Genoa, with Dejan Kulusevski opening the scoring inside the opening 90 seconds.

The Swede has been given a more advanced role this evening in order to give Cristiano Ronaldo a rest, and he has repaid the faith shown in him from the manager.

It was a sublime pass through to the 20 year-old, who knocked the ball in behind the defence with his first touch, and slotted the ball calmly into the net with his second.

With an early goal, you always get excited by the chance of winning by a large margin, and Genoa will be weary of such an event.

