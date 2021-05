Dejan Kulusevski has fired Juventus into the lead in the Coppa Italia final.

Atalanta started the match on a mission, and had plenty of chances early into the match, but the Old Lady slowly began to enjoy more and more of the ball.

Just after the half-hour mark we broke the deadlock through Kulusevski’s calmly taken effort, curling in past the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.



Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

Patrick