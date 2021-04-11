Kulusevski
Video: Kulusevski wastes no time to score inside four minutes of play

April 11, 2021 - 2:16 pm

Juventus have stolen an early lead over Genoa after Dejan Kulusevski fired us ahead.

The Old Lady have come racing out of the blocks to pile pressure on the Rossoblu, and have taken the lead inside only four minutes of play.

Juve haven’t been at their best in the first-half on a number of occasions this term, but the early signs today scream much difference.



Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

This early goal should lead to nice open game of football, and I can’t help but feel like a convincing win will send out a message to our rivals who have been doubting our Champions League place for next season.

Patrick

