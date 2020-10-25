Videos

Video: Kulusevski with the worldie as he torments Verona defence

October 25, 2020 - 9:31 pm

Dejan Kulusevski has put Juventus back into contention for the win after an exceptional goal, having dribbled his way into the box to create his own chance.

The Swedish international was rested from the starting line-up, possibly with one eye on the Champions League on Wednesday, but was brought on just after the hour mark, very shortly after we fell behind.

The wonderkid’s only other goal for Juve came in our opening win over Sampdoria, but this goal will be one to remember if we can turn this into all three points.

With limited time left to play, will the Old Lady secure a much-needed win?

