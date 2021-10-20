Video: Kulusevski’s late winner to earn Juventus all three points

Zenit and Juventus were on course to complete a 90-minute stalemate, only for Dejan Kulusevski to guide Mattia De Sciglio’s deft cross into the net.

Neither side looked overly keen on testing the waters this evening, with the Old Lady more than content on playing the most patient game, knowing a point should have been more than to see them comfortably reach the knockout round of the competition, but our star-power shone through eventually.

We now go into the fourth group match knowing a single point would be enough to secure passage into the next round of the competition, while we will still have Chelsea as rivals for top spot.

Patrick