On Saturday, Milan Women hosted Juventus Women in a major Serie A clash. While the Bianconere had the bulk of the chances, Rossonere goalkeeper Laura Giuliani kept her side in the match with a series of brilliant saves.

But in the 87th minute, Arianna Caruso stepped to the plate and snatched a winner from a play she started herself. The midfielder tried her luck from the middle of the box. Giuliani put a hand to it, but the power took it past her.

Joe Montemurro’s girls preserved their perfect record after the first three rounds of the season.