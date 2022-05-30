Video: Latest Juventus #GoalOfTheDay comes from Roberto Pereyra

Today’s #GoalOfTheDay comes from Roberto Pereyra back in 2015, when he cut in from the left and send his long-range effort straight into the far top corner, but it wasn’t enough to see Juventus beat Verona unfortunately.

The Argentine was only on loan from Udinese at this point, before completing his permanent move to the club in the following summer, but despite only spending two seasons with the Old Lady, he certainly made an impression.

It was a shame that we couldn’t hold on for victory here, but the result didn’t hamper our title bid back in 2015 in Allegri’s first full season with Juventus.

