Video – Laurens explains why Man United want to bring in Rabiot

While the majority of Juventus fans would be happy to see the back of Adrien Rabiot, the question that poses itself is why would Manchester United want to sign a player who has disappointed during the last three campaigns.

ESPN pundit Julien Laurens defends his compatriot, claiming that the repeated managerial changes in Turin and the lack of identity hindered he midfielder’s chances of succeeding at the club.

Nonetheless, the French journalist believes that Erik ten Hag sees value in the player who can add strength to the middle of the park.