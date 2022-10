In what was supposed to be a routine match in Haifa, Juventus ended up stealing the headlines on Tuesday, but for all the wrong reasons, after sustaining an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the European minnows.

In his appearance on ESPN, Alex Moreno said that Leandro Paredes’ lack of effort ahead of Maccabi’s second goal sums up what has become a lifeless team.

For his part, Julien Laurens feels that the Bianconeri players simply no longer want to play for Max Allegri.