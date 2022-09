Unfortunately for Paul Pogba, his current meniscus injury isn’t the only thing that’s troubling his mind at the moment. The midfielder is allegedly the victim of an extortion crime orchestrated by his own brother Matias and some of his childhood friends.

French journalist Jules Laurens is worried about the 29-year-old’s psychological condition ahead of the World Cup, and revealed some of the details regarding the ongoing trial and investigation, which are disturbing to say the least.