Video: Lazio strike the first blow leaving Juventus trailing

Lazio have taken an early lead against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, with Joaquín Correa punishing Dejan Kulusevski’s mistake.

The Swedish international tried to find the backpass to Merih Demiral, but wasn’t aware that he was actually gifting the ball to Correa, who did well to score.

The Argentine forward picked the ball up in the final third and runs at Demiral, and he cleverly uses the step-over to make space before cutting to his right, before he cuts his shot back through the legs of the Turkish defender.

A LAZIO ABRE O PLACAR! Nesse jogaço do Correa não desperdiça a chance após erro de Kulusevski e faz o primeiro dos visitantes!





Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports Brasil & Sport TV

Can Juve pick themselves up after the early blow?

Patrick