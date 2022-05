While Italian journalist Gab Marcotti was explaining why Paul Pogba would be a great addition for Max Allegri’s squad next season, his fellow ESPN pundit Frank Leboeuf came up with the opposite arguments.

The 1998 World Cup winner believes that his compatriot has already had his best days in Turin during his initial stint with the Old Lady (between 2012 and 2016), thus, he should try to find success elsewhere rather than making a choice based on nostalgia.