Video – Leboeuf claims Juventus lost their nerves and mocks De Ligt’s diving

Following an intense Derby d’Italia showdown between Juventus and Inter, everyone had their say on the big encounter.

Former French player Franck Leboeuf belives that the Bianconeri lost their nerves due to the controversy that shrouded the match, especially following the Nerazurri’s penalty which ultimately decided the match.

The 1998 World Cup winner also had some mocking remarks concerning Matthijs de Ligt, saying that the Dutchman showcased his acting skills by diving following a minimal contact from Danilo D’Ambrosio.