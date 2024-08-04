In their first friendly test of pre-season, Juventus Women put six goals past Servette FC who were only able to find the back of the net once.

Cristiana Girelli opened the floodgates for the Italians against the hapless Swiss. Barbara Bonansea then allowed Alisha Lehmann to score a simple tap-in on her debut, before netting the third herself.

Servette pegged one back, but the Bianconere produced another three in the second half. Valentina Bergamaschi scored the pick of the encounter with a stunning finish before providing the assist for fellow debutant Paulina Krumbiegel.

Finally, Amalie Vangsgaard finished off the show with a clever chip to beat the advanced goalkeeper.