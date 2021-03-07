Video – Lemina’s dribble and strike is the goal of the day

Club News

March 7, 2021 - 1:45 am

On 6th of March 2016, Atalanta played host for Juventus.

Andrea Barzagli was the unlikely scorer of the opening goal, however Mario Lemina stole the show  with a late second goal.

The Gabonese midfielder showcased some incredible skills as he rounded several Orobici players, before unleashing a shot with the outside of the foot that found its way towards the bottom corner.

The 27-year-old played for the Old Lady between 2015 and 2017, and currently features for Fulham in the English premier League.

