Video – Lemina’s dribble and strike is the goal of the day

On 6th of March 2016, Atalanta played host for Juventus.

Andrea Barzagli was the unlikely scorer of the opening goal, however Mario Lemina stole the show with a late second goal.

The Gabonese midfielder showcased some incredible skills as he rounded several Orobici players, before unleashing a shot with the outside of the foot that found its way towards the bottom corner.

The 27-year-old played for the Old Lady between 2015 and 2017, and currently features for Fulham in the English premier League.