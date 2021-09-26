Video: Leo Bonucci doubles Juventus’s lead as we close in on consecutive wins

Juventus have doubled their lead over Sampdoria just before the break thanks to Leo Bonucci, who made no mistake when given the opportunity from the penalty spot.

It was Federico Chiesa who won the spot kick in theory, with his strike coming off the arm of Murru who turned his back on the ball with his arm outstretched.

Bonucci didn’t look like missing either as he appeared full of confidence stepping up, and he placed his effort just inside the left post at pace, whilst sending the keeper in the opposite direction also.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Just as we could feel confident of running away with the result however, our rivals pegged us right back to close out the half at 2-1. Video to follow.

Patrick