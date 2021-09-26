Bonucci
Videos

Video: Leo Bonucci doubles Juventus’s lead as we close in on consecutive wins

September 26, 2021 - 12:29 pm

Juventus have doubled their lead over Sampdoria just before the break thanks to Leo Bonucci, who made no mistake when given the opportunity from the penalty spot.

It was Federico Chiesa who won the spot kick in theory, with his strike coming off the arm of Murru who turned his back on the ball with his arm outstretched.

Bonucci didn’t look like missing either as he appeared full of confidence stepping up, and he placed his effort just inside the left post at pace, whilst sending the keeper in the opposite direction also.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Just as we could feel confident of running away with the result however, our rivals pegged us right back to close out the half at 2-1. Video to follow.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

Video: Paulo Dybala fires us ahead early against Samporia

September 26, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for early Sunday kick-off with Sampdoria

September 26, 2021
Witsel

Juventus still has an eye on Bundesliga star as they eye midfield reinforcements

September 26, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.