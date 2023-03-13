Video – Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba arrive at J-Medical

Despite last night’s victory over Sampdoria, Max Allegri was left with additional headaches ahead of Juve’s midweek trip to Freiburg. A number of Bianconeri stars were missing the match through injury, while others picked up knocks during the encounter.

On Monday morning, Paul Pogba arrived at J-Medical center to undergo the necessary tests after sustaining yet another injury.

For his part, Leonardo Bonucci left the pitch after the first half. In the video below, the Juventus captain appears to be slightly struggling in his walk, while admitting that he felt much better yesterday.

We’ll provide you with updates on their conditions later in the day.

#Juventus: controlli in corso per #Bonucci // Bonucci has arrived at the J Medical for medical checks 🇮🇹⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia pic.twitter.com/rpMfcZVpqU — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 13, 2023