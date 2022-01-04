Bonucci celebration
Club News

Video – Leonardo Bonucci explains Juve’s ear-pulling tradition

January 4, 2022 - 6:00 pm

The official Juventus Twitter account has been dropping extracts from the club’s documentary series “All or nothing”.

In this edition, Leonardo Bonucci speaks about his earlier days at the club, where the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Giorgio Chiellini, Gianluigi Buffon and Claudio Marchisio taught him what it means to play for the Bianconeri.

The defender says that he would often get his ears pulled by a veteran at the end of a training session, which has become his responsibility towards the younger players after becoming a veteran himself.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Tacchinardi tells Juventus to sell young star for the right offer

January 4, 2022
suarez

Could Juventus rekindle their interest in Luis Suarez?

January 4, 2022
buffon

Official: Buffon tests positive for Covid-19

January 4, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.