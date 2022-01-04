Video – Leonardo Bonucci explains Juve’s ear-pulling tradition

The official Juventus Twitter account has been dropping extracts from the club’s documentary series “All or nothing”.

In this edition, Leonardo Bonucci speaks about his earlier days at the club, where the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Giorgio Chiellini, Gianluigi Buffon and Claudio Marchisio taught him what it means to play for the Bianconeri.

The defender says that he would often get his ears pulled by a veteran at the end of a training session, which has become his responsibility towards the younger players after becoming a veteran himself.