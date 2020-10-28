Video: Lionel Messi wraps up the game from the penalty spot

Lionel Messi closed off the game from the penalty spot this evening, putting Barcelona 2-0 up on Juventus in injury time.

The goal ended any hopes of retrieving any points for the Old Lady, but the game was most likely over by this point in honesty.

Despite our three disallowed goals, our side didn’t register a single shot on target, with Barca playing out a well executed performance, and Lionel Messi capped off his Man of the Match performance with a neatly taken penalty.

I know it’s a penalty, but look how well Messi takes this. No keeper on planet can stop that. #Barcelona #ChampionsLeague

pic.twitter.com/e5qDnkneQg — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) October 28, 2020

Messi may not have got to bring the game to fellow superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, but he definitely put in a performance that any neutral fan could have enjoyed.

Did Messi deserve to cap off his performance with a goal?

Patrick