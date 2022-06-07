Video – Locatelli or Kean: Pick your favorite piece of skill

The official Juventus Twitter account is inviting the fans to choose between two lovely pieces of skill.

On the first corner, we have Manuel Locatelli who chipped the ball over Tommaso Pobega’s head in the Derby della Mole before elegantly controlling the ball with his side foot.

On the other side, Moise Kean gave former Bianconeri midfielder Tomas Rincon a hard time during the club’s meeting against Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris. The Italian ran away from the Venezuelan with a cheeky touch before opting for a no-look pass.