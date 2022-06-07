Locatelli
Club News

Video – Locatelli or Kean: Pick your favorite piece of skill

June 7, 2022 - 4:30 pm

The official Juventus Twitter account is inviting the fans to choose between two lovely pieces of skill.

On the first corner, we have Manuel Locatelli who chipped the ball over Tommaso Pobega’s head in the Derby della Mole before elegantly controlling the ball with his side foot.

On the other side, Moise Kean gave former Bianconeri midfielder Tomas Rincon a hard time during the club’s meeting against Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris. The Italian ran away from the Venezuelan with a cheeky touch before opting for a no-look pass.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allegri

Allegri dictating transfer plans from afar and a new addition for Juventus coaching staff

June 7, 2022
pogba

Report: Juventus target has already underwent the first part of his medical

June 7, 2022
Locatelli

Juventus star in Italy’s expected lineup for Hungary clash

June 7, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.