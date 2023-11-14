Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli ranked ten of the most iconic goals scored by some of the club’s biggest legends.

The 25-year-old placed Alessandro Del Piero’s outrageous volley against Fiorentina in first place, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s jaw-dropping header versus Sampdoria landed in second place.

Gianluca Vialli completed the podium with his acrobatic effort against Cremenese.

The list also featured Fabrizio Ravenelli’s goal in the 1996 Champions League final, Zinedine Zidane’s fabulous solo effort against Reggina amongst other unforgettable goals.