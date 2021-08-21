Video – Locatelli unveiled at Juventus by TikTok sensation

This week, Manuel Locatelli finally completed his long-awaited transfer from Sassuolo to Juventus, and his new club decided to spice up his arrival with the addition of one of the most famous persons on social media.

Khaby Lame became a TikTok sensation by simply pointing at people who complicate matters, whilst showing the audience how to pull it off in an over-simplified manner – all in a playful way.

The Senegalese-born man is based in Italy, and had already appeared in videos with Alessandro Del Piero and Paulo Dybala. Apparently, signing Locatelli was the simplest and most effective way to enhance the Old Lady’s midfield.