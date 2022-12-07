perin
Club News

Video – Locatelli vs Gatti in wrestling match and Perin can’t wait to start again

December 7, 2022 - 11:59 pm

On Tuesday, Juventus resumed training following a brief break. With eleven players taking part in the World Cup, Max Allegri’s remnants are mostly Italians.

But despite the club’s off-the-pitch troubles, the atmosphere in training appears to be positive. For instance, Manuel Locatelli and Federico engaged in some sort of a wrestling contest, with the midfielder emerging victorious.

In another video, Mattia Perin sends a message to the world, stating that he can’t wait to start again.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Maurizio Scanavino

Report reveals what role Maurizio Scanavino will perform at Juventus now

December 7, 2022
Ihattaren

A new wiretapped call could put Juventus in trouble over Ihattaren’s transfer

December 7, 2022
Pjaca

Report: Empoli set to prematurely end the loan stint of Juventus flop

December 7, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.