Video – Locatelli vs Gatti in wrestling match and Perin can’t wait to start again

On Tuesday, Juventus resumed training following a brief break. With eleven players taking part in the World Cup, Max Allegri’s remnants are mostly Italians.
But despite the club’s off-the-pitch troubles, the atmosphere in training appears to be positive. For instance, Manuel Locatelli and Federico engaged in some sort of a wrestling contest, with the midfielder emerging victorious.
In another video, Mattia Perin sends a message to the world, stating that he can’t wait to start again.
🔋 @MattiaPerin is ready for the re-start 💪 pic.twitter.com/dT6srlTGJZ
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 7, 2022
Anyone care to explain what's happening here? 😆 pic.twitter.com/ssx9sDODmX
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 7, 2022
