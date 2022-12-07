Video – Locatelli vs Gatti in wrestling match and Perin can’t wait to start again

On Tuesday, Juventus resumed training following a brief break. With eleven players taking part in the World Cup, Max Allegri’s remnants are mostly Italians.

But despite the club’s off-the-pitch troubles, the atmosphere in training appears to be positive. For instance, Manuel Locatelli and Federico engaged in some sort of a wrestling contest, with the midfielder emerging victorious.

In another video, Mattia Perin sends a message to the world, stating that he can’t wait to start again.