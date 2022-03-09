locatelli
Video – Locatelli’s assist chosen amongst Top 5 from Serie A round 28

March 9, 2022 - 4:00 pm

Last weekend, a lone goal from Alvaro Morata was all it took for Juventus to earn three points at home at the expense of Spezia.

The Bianconeri launched a swift counter attack that allowed the Spaniard to score, but Manuel Locatelli’s assist was arguably the most exquisite touch of the whole play.

The official YouTube channel recognized the Italian’s effort as the second best assist of the 28th round.

However, his international teammate Nicolò Barella was the ultimate star of the list as he took the first and third slots.

