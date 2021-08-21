locatelli
Video: Locatelli’s first day for Juventus including press conference

August 21, 2021 - 10:49 am

Manuel Locatelli joined Juventus this week on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy from Sassuolo, and his first day with his new club has been shared on YouTube.

The midfielder has arrived in time to feature in our opening Serie A match of the coming campaign, although it remains to be seen whether he will get the notd to play from kick-off yet.

Below you can see highlights from his first day with his new club, including his press conference where he talks of his love for the club, with his whole family being Bianconero.

