Juventus have announced an official partnership with Prime, the hydration beverage created by Logan Paul and KSI.

Therefore, the two social media influencers were in Italy to promote their new collaboration with the Bianconeri. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded the highlights of the two professional boxers’ day in Turin.

This included a visit to the Allianz Stadium and a locker-room tour. They also dropped by the training ground at Continassa before filming at the club’s Creator’s Lab.