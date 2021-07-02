Video: Lorenzo Insigne scores with delightful strike from outside the box

Italy have been fired into a 2-0 lead over Belgium, as they look to book themselves into the next round of Euro 2020.

The Azzurri have looked strong this evening as they look to dispatch of the FIFA World Ranked number ones, but with another half still to play, we cannot take anything for granted.

Lorenzo Insigne has just given us a great chance of reaching the next round thanks to his amazing strike.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Unfortunately it is already 2-1 before I could post this. Video to follow.

Patrick