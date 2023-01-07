Luca Toni
Video – Luca Toni praises Allegri and offers advice to Vlahovic

January 7, 2023 - 8:05 am

In an interview with the official Serie A YouTube channel, former Italy and Juventus striker Luca Toni praised Max Allegri for keeping the club in a decent position despite the absences of some of his most important players (Chiesa, Pogba and Di Maria more often than not).

The former Bayern Munich man also offers his input on Dusan Vlahovic’s recent difficulties, explaining that the Bianconeri jersey weighs heavy on any player. Nonetheless, Toni tells the Serbian to remain calm and work hard, and he’ll surely overcome his troubles.

