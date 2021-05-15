Lukaku
Video – Lukaku equalises for Inter Milan after another penalty awarded

May 15, 2021 - 5:49 pm

Well, Juventus leading did not last long, in fact, it took Inter Milan just 11 minutes to get their equaliser.

It was another penalty, the second in the game and in all fairness, it was probably the right call.

The heel of Lautaro Martinez was stepped on by Matthijs de Ligt and Romelu Lukaku coolly slotted the ball past Wojciech Szczęsny.

It was the last thing Juve needed after taking the lead and they basically are back to square one in their bid to qualify for next seasons Champions League.

