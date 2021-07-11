Club News

Video – Luke Shaw shocks Italy with early goal as England take the lead

July 11, 2021 - 8:13 pm

England host Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley stadium in London, and the home side wasted no time as they took an early lead in the second minute of the match.

The Three Lions relied on their wingbacks, as Kieran Trippier’s cross went over everyone’s heads only to reach Luke Shaw who blasted his shot towards Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal. The ball hit the post initially but entered Gigio’s goal nonetheless.

How will the Italians react?

