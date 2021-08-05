Video – Magical Del Piero Freekick wins Goal of the Day

In 2010, Juventus had to start their season earlier than usual with some not-so-glamorous Europa League qualifiers against Shamrock Rovers.

After winning the first leg 2-0 in Ireland, the Bianconeri welcomed their opponents for the return leg in Modena.

Thankfully for the Old Lady’s supporters, Alessandro Del Piero electrified an otherwise forgettable evening with one of his trademark freekicks.

Despite being almost 40 yards away from goal, the icon somehow found the top of the net with a venomous strike.

An absolute legend!