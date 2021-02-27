Videos

Video: ‘Mamma mia’ – Aaron Ramsey furiously protests his yellow card

February 27, 2021 - 8:23 pm

Aaron Ramsey has been booked in the first-half against Verona, but replays show that his tackle was perfect and he clearly got the ball for Juventus.

The midfielder is seen expressing his Italian language as he protests his point, as he is clearly pictured mouthing the words ‘mamma mia’ as he is furious.

The Welshman came close to opening the scoring in the first minute of the match, but the goalkeeper was equal to the save to force it out for a corner.

