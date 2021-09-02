Bonucci
Club News

Video – Mancini and Bonucci preview Italy’s WC qualifier against Bulgaria

September 2, 2021 - 2:30 pm

On Thursday night, Italy will host Bulgaria in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence.

This will be the Azzurri’s first match since lifting the Euro 2020 trophy in Wembley at the expense of England. Coach Roberto Mancini and defender Leonardo Bonucci spoke ahead of the encounter.

The Juventus center back talked about the exciting reunion with his national teammates who relived the memories of their last triumph, and also said that their opponents shouldn’t be taken lightly as they happen to be in a better physical shape during this time of the season.

