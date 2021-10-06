Chiellini
Video – Mancini and Chiellini hoping to replicate Euro 2020 win over Spain

October 6, 2021 - 7:30 pm

The same opponent, the same round, only a different competition. Italy will host Spain at the San Siro three months after beating their rivals in the Semi Finals of Euro 2020 on penalties.

Coach Roberto Mancini and Azzurri captain Giorgio Chiellini are both eager to replicate the result in the Semi Finals of the UEFA Nations League.

The Juventus defender believes that his side should be wary about the Spaniards who pose all kind of threats and will be looking to avenge themselves.

