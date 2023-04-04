Video – Mancini and Mbangula rescue a point for Juventus U19 against Bolgona

On Monday, Juventus U19 hosted Bologna U19 at the Vinovo training center in the 25th round of the Primavera 1 season.

The visitors took an early lead through Raimondo’s spot kick, before doubling the score with an absolutely stunning bicycle kick from Urbanski.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri dragged themselves back to the match, first through Tommaso Mancini’s towering header and then a deflected shot from Samuel Mbangula.

Paolo Montero’s men pushed for a winner in the second half, but the match ended in a 2-2 result, so they remain seventh in the league standings.