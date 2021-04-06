Club News

Video – Mandzukic and Bonucci torture Napoli

April 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting against Napoli, Juve’s official Twitter account is recounting some of the good memories from the past seasons against their southern rivals.

On the12th of November 2018, Dries Mertens gave the Partenopei an early lead at the Allianz stadium, but it was nonetheless a short-lived one.

Mario Mandzukic turned the result upside down with his brace – inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo – before Leonardo Bonucci’s tap-in seals the result beyond any doubt.

Here’s for a similar result tomorrow!

