Club News

Video – Marchisio reacts to his first Juventus goal and stunning Del Piero assist

May 28, 2023 - 11:00 am

On the 24th of January 2009, Claudio Marchisio scored his first official goal for the first Juventus team. The legendary midfielder spent the majority of his childhood rising through the club’s ranks, so his maiden goal for the senior squad remains an unforgettable moment.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a video of the Italian reacting to his strike against Fiorentina. While he appeared thrilled with the goal, he explains that he remains in awe with Alessandro Del Piero’s majestical assist.

