Video – Marchisio vs Vlahovic: Who wins in FIFA23?

After excluding themselves from the last few editions of the game, Juventus are once again a playable team in FIFA video games.

The club’s official Twitter account uploaded a video that featured a FIFA23 matchup between current Bianconeri bomber Dusan Vlahovic and the legendary Claudio Marchisio.

The pair unlocked some of the most iconic figures in the club’s history, the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Roberto Baggio.

At the end of the day, Il Principino won the contest in, 2-1 result, much to the Serbian’s dismay.