Video – Marchisio’s late strike against Siena wins Goal of the Day

October 7, 2021 - 10:15 pm

On this day in 2012, Juventus were hosted by their Bianconeri fellas, Siena. Andrea Pirlo gave the visitors the lead early on, but Emanuele Calaio equalized for the hosts just before half time.

While the match appeared to be heading towards a disappointing draw for the reigning Italian champions, Claudio Marchisio was once again the hero with a late strike.

Giorgio Chiellini headed back the ball to the middle of the box, and the retired midfielder surged out of nowhere to meet it with a fine volley that left the goalkeeper stranded.

