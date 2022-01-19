Club News

Video – Marcotti agrees with Juve’s cautious approach in Dybala negotiations

January 19, 2022 - 7:30 am

Thanks to his icy goal celebration against Udinese, Paulo Dybala has brought up his apparent discontent with the Juventus management to the limelight.

The Bianconeri want to negotiate the terms for the contract renewal yet again in February, much to the dismay of the Argentine who thought that he already had a deal in hand.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gab Marcotti believes that the club is right in its cautious approach and that the player has to prove his worth against stronger opponents than Udinese.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Marco Da Graca

Juventus U23 starlet suffering from irregular heartbeat

January 19, 2022

Juventus interested in the latest Serie A hattrick hero

January 19, 2022
Bonucci Chiellini

Chiellini and Mancini snub Bonucci in FIFA awards – Their votes revealed

January 19, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.