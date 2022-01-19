Video – Marcotti agrees with Juve’s cautious approach in Dybala negotiations

Thanks to his icy goal celebration against Udinese, Paulo Dybala has brought up his apparent discontent with the Juventus management to the limelight.

The Bianconeri want to negotiate the terms for the contract renewal yet again in February, much to the dismay of the Argentine who thought that he already had a deal in hand.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gab Marcotti believes that the club is right in its cautious approach and that the player has to prove his worth against stronger opponents than Udinese.