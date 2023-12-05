Last Friday, Juventus responded to a 92nd-minute equalizer by scoring the winner over Monza in the 94th minute.

In the latest episode of the Gabs & Juls show, Gabriele Marcotti and Dan Hutchison offered their take on Max Allegri’s displays this season.

The Scotsman argued that the Bianconeri are showing signs of progress this season based on their performances from the past few campaigns, while praising the improving Federico Gatti in particular.

Nevertheless, the Italian journalist notes that Allegri has thus far failed to take the best out of Dusan Vlahovic.