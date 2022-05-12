Video – Marcotti and Laurens discuss the controversial incidents from Coppa Italia final

When it comes to the Derby d’Italia, the clash would be almost incomplete without one or few controversial incidents. Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final didn’t disappoint in this regard, with Inter winning 4-2 after extra-time, with two penalty kicks awarded in their favor.
ESPN pundits Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens give their take on the incidents. While both men agree on the legitimacy of the second spot kick, Laurens felt that the first one was particularly soft. The Frenchman also argues that Marcelo Brozovic should have received his marching orders.
1 Comment
replacing Bernadeschi having his best performance for a season and with Bonucci was disastrous, and if you see the commentary on flashscore you can literally see the game swinging to them from us..oh we`re back to the disastrous refereeing and var, which was already there and should be expected from this disaster league, yes it`s highly irritating…in a league sponsored by the same people that brought you missing wiretaps and winning titles in court.